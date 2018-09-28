Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | September 28, 2018

By Jack Kirwan 1 hour ago

Michigan State Spartans; Central Michigan Chippewas; Brian Lewerke Heisman candidacy; Kyler Murray; Tua Tagavailoa; James Moore; Swap Meet with James Moore; Reflection Friday


Credit WKAR / Current Sports TV

Will the Spartans turn things around and take care of business this weekend? On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al debates this very topic and previews some of the other big football games slated for this weekend in both college and the NFL. In segment two Al is joined by former MSU Spartan football great James Moore for "The Swap Meet". Moore talks about the 5-0 start for his Dewitt Panthers ahead of their showdown tonight with Lansing Everett, and offers great advice for our listeners on overcoming obstacles. We conclude today's show with Reflection Friday, where Al recalls his favorite story of the week. 

Episode 1271

Tags: 
Current Sports with Al Martin
WKAR's Current Sports
WKAR Sports
Al Martin
Connor Matthes
Jack Kirwan
Michigan State football
Central Michigan Football
Brian Lewerke
Tua Tagavailoa
Kyler Murray
The Swap Meet
James Moore
Ohio State Buckeyes
Penn State Nittany Lions
Reflection Friday

