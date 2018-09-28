Current Sports | September 28, 2018

Michigan State Spartans; Central Michigan Chippewas; Brian Lewerke Heisman candidacy; Kyler Murray; Tua Tagavailoa; James Moore; Swap Meet with James Moore; Reflection Friday

Will the Spartans turn things around and take care of business this weekend? On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al debates this very topic and previews some of the other big football games slated for this weekend in both college and the NFL. In segment two Al is joined by former MSU Spartan football great James Moore for "The Swap Meet". Moore talks about the 5-0 start for his Dewitt Panthers ahead of their showdown tonight with Lansing Everett, and offers great advice for our listeners on overcoming obstacles. We conclude today's show with Reflection Friday, where Al recalls his favorite story of the week.

Episode 1271