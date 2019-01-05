A new era for Lansing & Washington; learn how the federal government shutdown is affecting Michiganders; new revelations in the Larry Nassar investigation; police step up efforts to catch drug-impaired drivers; should MSU coach Dave Warner get all the blame for the Spartans' bowl loss? And the 90.5 Classical New Release of the month.

Current State for Jan. 5-6, 2019.

Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth reflects on Gretchen Whitmer's first week as governor.

Politics/Gov't. Reporter Abigail Censky reflects on Inauguration Speeches of Attorney General Dana Nessel & Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Taylor Wizner reports Michiganders helping Coast Guard employees during federal gov't. shutdown.

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Aaron Payment of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe about how the government shutdown is affecting Native American tribes that rely on federal money for things like medical care.

Reginald Hardwick interviews Rep. Elissa Slotkin about Trump's wall, Nancy Pelosi & Lansing office.

Investigative reporter Alexandra Ilitch uncovers new information in Larry Nassar investigation. Click here for a link to her Twitter account.

Laura Michels reports on police stepping up drug-impaired driver searches after Michigan okays recreational marijuana.

Current Sports host Al Martin reflects on Redbox Bowl and criticism of MSU offensive coordinator Dave Warner. Plus, updates on MSU men and women's basketball.

Peter Whorf reports on 90.5 Classical New Release of The Month: Ray Chen's The Golden Age.

Scott Pohl & Jody Knol talk about the debut of Great Lakes Concerts: Saturdays at noon on 90.5 WKAR.