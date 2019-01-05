Related Program: 
Current State for Jan. 5-6, 2019

  • Top row: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Elissa Slotkin; Middle row: Alexandra Ilitch, Ray Chen; Bottom Row: SOS Jocelyn Benson, Redbox Bowl Stadium, AG Dana Nessel
A new era for Lansing & Washington; learn how the federal government shutdown is affecting Michiganders; new revelations in the Larry Nassar investigation; police step up efforts to catch drug-impaired drivers; should MSU coach Dave Warner get all the blame for the Spartans' bowl loss? And the 90.5 Classical New Release of the month.


Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth reflects on Gretchen Whitmer's first week as governor.

Politics/Gov't. Reporter Abigail Censky reflects on Inauguration Speeches of Attorney General Dana Nessel & Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Taylor Wizner reports Michiganders helping Coast Guard employees during federal gov't. shutdown.

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Aaron Payment of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe about how the government shutdown is affecting Native American tribes that rely on federal money for things like medical care.

Reginald Hardwick interviews Rep. Elissa Slotkin about Trump's wall, Nancy Pelosi & Lansing office.

Investigative reporter Alexandra Ilitch uncovers new information in Larry Nassar investigation. Click here for a link to her Twitter account.

Laura Michels reports on police stepping up drug-impaired driver searches after Michigan okays recreational marijuana.

Current Sports host Al Martin reflects on Redbox Bowl and criticism of MSU offensive coordinator Dave Warner. Plus, updates on MSU men and women's basketball.

Peter Whorf reports on 90.5 Classical New Release of The Month: Ray Chen's The Golden Age.

Scott Pohl & Jody Knol talk about the debut of Great Lakes Concerts: Saturdays at noon on 90.5 WKAR.

Gov. Whitmer Signs Directive Seeking To Help Certain Businesses

By 11 hours ago
Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive directive that's designed to help expand opportunities for certain small businesses and those businesses facing economic challenges.

Gov. Whitmer Bans Use of Private Mails For State Business & Other Directives

By Jan 3, 2019
capitol photo
WKAR File Photo

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed six new executive directives Thursday. The new rules are focused on ethics in state government.


Gov. Whitmer Directs State Employees To Report Health Threats

By & Jan 3, 2019
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued her first executive directive as Michigan’s governor. It requires state department employees to report threats to public health, safety or welfare up the chain of command. And it requires those threats to be investigated.


Attorney General Nessel To Review Pipeline Deal At Gov. Whitmer's Request

By Jan 2, 2019
Mackinac Bridge
Amanda Barberena / WKAR-MSU

Michigan's new governor and attorney general moved quickly Wednesday to review the legality of a contentious state deal to run an oil pipeline beneath a crucial section of the Great Lakes.

Gretchen Whitmer Sworn In As Michigan's 49th Governor

By & Jan 1, 2019
Gretchen Whitmer, oath, inauguration

UPDATED at 4:30 p.m.: Crowds braved overcast and wintry weather to see Gretchen Whitmer inaugurated as Michigan’s forty-ninth Governor.