Current State for Oct. 20-21, 2018

On this edition of Current State: A new campaign at Michigan State University promotes awareness of campus resources for survivors of sexual assault; An exhibit on the Michigan State University campus honors survivors of sexual assault; Breaking down the explosion of pumpkin spiced flavored products; Mid-Michigan bird banders track fall migration; The new class of inductees to The Michigan Women’s hall of fame includes the former director for the National Science Foundation’s Division of Chemistry; A Michigan Violinist Comes back home for the Lansing Symphony’s season premiere.