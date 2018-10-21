Current State for Oct. 20-21, 2018

  • Clockwise from top-left: Researchers document the size of a bird; Four of the seven members of the Williamston School Board face recall; Dr. Angela Wilson inducted into the MI Women's Hall Of Fame; A collage of pumpkin spice flavored products.
    WKAR-MSU

On this edition of Current State: A new campaign at Michigan State University promotes awareness of campus resources for survivors of sexual assault; An exhibit on the Michigan State University campus honors survivors of sexual assault; Breaking down the explosion of pumpkin spiced flavored products; Mid-Michigan bird banders track fall migration; The new class of inductees to The Michigan Women’s hall of fame includes the former director for the National Science Foundation’s Division of Chemistry; A Michigan Violinist Comes back home for the Lansing Symphony’s season premiere.


