Current State

Current State for Oct. 6-7, 2018

    Top left: researcher looking at Great Lakes Water for plastics; Top right: Ernest Green; Center right: Cheyna Roth; Lower left: Bird Scooter; Lower right: MSU Student Wisnu Raja

On this edition of Current State: New pipeline protection plans; Bird Scooters land on sidewalks & impound lots; MSU students rally for Indonesia; Little Rock Nine member Ernest Green; Studying political polarization 1973-now; Plastics in our Great Lakes; dental health and a Jackson teacher's "Random Act of Kindness."

  

New Plan For the Future of Line 5 - reported by Cheyna Roth

Bird Scooters land in East Lansing - reported by Honda Carter & Tatianna Hemphill

Indonesian Students at MSU Raise Money For Earthquake Battered Homeland

Ernest Green Talks About His Role In History, President Obama & MSU Surviving Nassar

Political Polarization 1973-Present

Beer, Drinking Water & Fish: Tiny Plastic in the Great Lakes - reported by Christopher Joyce

How Your Oral Health Affects Your Whole Body - reported by Serving Up Science Team

Pop-Up Stories Storyteller Learns Kindness from Students

Thu., Oct. 25, 6:30pm at the Herbert-Herman Cancer Center | So many of us have been touched by cancer in some way

As part of WKAR’s next public storytelling event, we invite you to tell a short story either about your own battle or how someone else’s impacted you.

If you want to sign up to tell a story, or request additional information or assistance for persons with disabilities, please email Laura Michels at michel59@wkar.org.

