Current State for Sept. 29-30, 2018

On this week's Current State: how the Larry Nassar & Flint Water Crisis are now part of the Michigan governor's campaigns; how the political marriage gap is closing; enthusiasm among young voters; resources for sexual assault victims triggered by Dr. Ford's testimony; grey wolves relocated in the UP; and a movie cameo by the Jackson Symphony music director.


Interview with Emily Lawler of MLive and David Eggert of the Associated Press about anti-Whitmer & anti-Schuette ads - click here for related stories

Political marriage gap may be changing - reported by NPR's Asma Khalid

Interview with Adam Green, president of James Madison College Conservatives at MSU

Interview with Jenna Chapman, NextGen America organizer at MSU

Kathie Klages headed to trial, reported by Cheyna Roth

EVE - End Violent Encounters - 24/7 Hotline: 517.372.5572

The Firecracker Foundation - 517.742.7224

Serving Up Science - Karel Vega & Sheril Kirshenbaum discuss the sugar industry

USDA wildlife services and a member of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa checking on wolf in crate.
Credit COURTNEY CELLEY / USFWS

Grey wolves move to Island Royale, reported by Morgan Springer

Michigan Education Trust, WKAR provide books for children, interview by Karel Vega

Jackson Symphony Orchestra Conductor Has Movie Cameo, reported by Jamie Paisley

