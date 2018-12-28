Deal Reached Over Asbestos Removal In Detroit Demolitions

By Associated Press 1 minute ago
  • Detroit
    Amanda Barberena / WKAR File Photo

A deal has been reached between the state and Detroit over the removal of asbestos during the city's demolition of vacant houses.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality announced the consent judgment Friday and says it requires Detroit to operate in compliance with all state and federal asbestos rules.

The agreement also requires the Detroit Building Authority to conduct additional inspections to check for asbestos prior to demolitions. Detroit also must pay a $100,000 settlement, but can submit a proposal for a supplemental environmental project within 12 months which may reduce that amount.

The city has said funding will be withheld from demolition contractors who failed to properly dispose of materials containing asbestos.

Exposure to asbestos fibers in the air can cause cancer and other lung ailments.

