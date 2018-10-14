Debate: James Rips 'Ineffective' Stabenow; She Links Him To Trump

In one of two scheduled Michigan U.S. Senate debates, the major party candidates answered questions on the environment, healthcare, and immigration to name a few.

WGVU's Patrick Center reports on October 14, 2018 debate between Debbie Stabenow & John James.

The candidates staked out their differences on health care. The question; “Is the Affordable Care Act working properly, should it be repealed or conversely should the government move to a single payer system?

Republican challenger John James answered there needs to be a market-based, patient-centered approach protecting anyone with pre-existing conditions.

“We need to have common sense torte and regulatory reform that will increase transparency and increase competition so that we can lower costs and we can increase the quality of care.”

The incumbent, Democrat, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow made clear affordable healthcare is a right. Medicare and Medicaid must be protected beginning with lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

“Medicare needs to negotiate the best price. We need to be able to bring back our lower cost, safe prescription drugs from Canada back to Michigan.”

Sunday's debate was held at the studios of WGVU, the public media outlet in Grand Rapids. The moderator was WGVU News Director Patrick Center.

Monday afternoon the Detroit Economic Club is hosting the second U.S Senate debate.

Original AP News Story from 7:00 p.m.:

Republican John James on Sunday attacked Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, calling her an ineffective, lifelong politician who too often votes with her party, and Stabenow touted herself as a get-it-done policymaker and criticized James as a cheerleader for President Donald Trump's agenda.

Stabenow, who is seeking a fourth term and has led comfortably in polls, and James traded barbs in their first debate before the November election.

"She's a very nice lady. But in time, I believe that she's grown ineffective, she's grown hyperpartisan and she's lost a bit of credibility," said James, a business executive and combat veteran who repeatedly pointed to Stabenow's 43 years in elective office, nearly half in Washington, and accused her of not adequately addressing problems such as immigration reform, aging infrastructure and student loan debt.

Stabenow, in turn, noted "incredibly divisive" and "tough" times in the country's capital as one reason that voters should re-elect her during the televised debate at GVSU Public Media in Grand Rapids.

"This is not the moment for inexperience. This is the moment for folks that have relationships, that have the experience and the seniority and a proven track record against all the odds that they can get something done," she said, pointing to her work to enact farm bills, protect the Great Lakes and — most recently — stop health insurers from prohibiting pharmacists from telling consumers when paying cash would be cheaper than using insurance for their prescriptions.

Stabenow cited James' support from and support for Trump, who has had low favorability and job approval ratings among likely Michigan voters.

"He says he's for President Trump's agenda 2,000 percent. I'm for Michigan 2,000 percent," she said.

The two will meet for their second, final debate on Monday at the Detroit Economic Club.