Decision Stands In Favor Of Students Accused Of Misconduct

By 44 minutes ago
  • UM diag photo
    University of Michigan Library / flickr creative commons

A federal court won't reopen a major decision that gives University of Michigan students the right of cross-examination during disciplinary hearings related to allegations of sexual misconduct.

The university asked the full appeals court to set aside the Sept. 7 opinion of a three-judge panel and hear the case again. But the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday there's no interest.

It means the September decision will remain binding on public colleges in Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky, states covered by the 6th Circuit.

A student identified as John Doe said the University of Michigan violated his rights during an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct. Doe denied the allegations but agreed to leave school in 2016 instead of face expulsion.

The appeals court says the university violated Doe's rights by refusing to allow him or a representative to question witnesses or the accuser.

Tags: 
Major Decision
Student rights
Students
University of Michigan

Related Content

University Of Michigan: Faculty Views Can't Affect Students

By Oct 10, 2018
University of Michigan Sign
Ken Lund / flickr creative commons

University of Michigan officials say they are working to ensure that faculty members' political views won't affect their responsibilities to students after two instructors decided not to recommend students for a study programs in Israel.

Michigan House OKs Budget With More Funding To Help At-Risk Students

By Jun 21, 2017
Michigan Capitol
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

The Republican-led Michigan House approved a $56.7 billion budget Tuesday that includes significantly more funding for at-risk students and a modest boost in traditional state aid for K-12 districts.