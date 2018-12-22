Department of Natural Resources Boosts Ranks

By 18 hours ago
  • Conservation officers
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is welcoming two dozen conservation officers sworn to protect people and natural resources.

The department says 18 men and six women graduated Friday from its 23-week Conservation Officer Academy. They were among 500 applicants and 30 initially selected.

 

Officials say the probationary conservation officers have been trained to enforce fish, game and natural protection laws. But they are also certified peace officers who will enforce the state’s criminal laws. Academy work included physical and off-road training, classroom instruction and scenario testing at several parks.

 

The officers’ probationary field training begins next month with veteran officers. After training is completed, they will report to their permanent assignments.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources
State Park Officers

