Detroit Ballpark Worker Videoed Apparently Spitting On Pizza

By 14 minutes ago
  • Pixabay Creative Commons

A food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been fired after a video was posted online allegedly showing him spitting on a pizza.

WXYZ-TV reports the video was visible on Instagram over the weekend and shows an employee spitting on the pizza intended for customers. WWJ-AM reports officials at the home of the Detroit Tigers determined the video was recorded Friday, when the team hosted the Kansas City Royals.

Detroit Sportservice, which provides food service at the ballpark, says in a statement that it "immediately closed that food stand and disposed of all the product" when it found out. It says food safety is the "top priority" and that they will "take any appropriate action necessary to protect ... guests."

Prosecutors could review the case for possible charges.

Tags: 
baseball
Detroit
City of Detroit
Tigers
Food

Related Content

LISTEN: Bill Beekman Press Conference as MSU Athletic Director

By Jul 16, 2018
Al Martin / WKAR

Michigan State Univeritiy Interim President John Engler announced the appointment of Bill Beekman as MSU's athletic director on Monday morning. Beekman took over for Mark Hollis back in February, after Hollis stepped down in light of the Larry Nassar scandal. Beekman will now oversee MSU's 25 varsity sports teams and will relinquish his position as secretary fo the Board of Trustees. 