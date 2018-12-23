Detroit Exhibit Features New Works By Ruben, Isabel Toledo

  • DIA
    Detroit Institute of Arts / Facebook

An exhibition of new works created by the artistic couple Ruben and Isabel Toledo is on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The exhibition titled "Ruben and Isabel Toledo: Labor of Love " opened this month at the museum and includes works created in response to pieces of the museum's permanent collection. It's scheduled to run through July 7.

The three-part project includes a large-scale installation designed by the Toledos in response to portions of Diego Rivera's "Detroit Industry Murals," additional new works located throughout the museum and a collaboration with nonprofit Sew Great Detroit on handmade tote bags.

Isabel Toledo is a fashion designer and artist. Ruben Toledo is an artist whose paintings and illustrations also have strong connections to fashion and style.

