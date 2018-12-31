Detroit Fire Probes Blaze At Old Training Center

Detroit fire officials are investigating after a suspicious fire damaged the department's former training center, which may have contained sensitive records.

The Detroit News reports that it took firefighters about 10 minutes to control Thursday's blaze at the Detroit Fire Department's old training academy. The department last used the building in 2014.

Detroit Fire Fighter's Union President Mike Nevin says he saw paperwork, including payroll information, documents with Social Security numbers and medical information of civilians and employees, at the site.

Second Deputy Chief Charles Simms says the allegations of sensitive paperwork are being investigated. He says staff members have been at the site multiple times this year to review records that were left behind. He says the remaining documents will be removed and destroyed this week.

