Detroit Freeway Could Be Renamed For Aretha Franklin

Officials in Detroit are considering another way to remember legendary Motown singer Aretha Franklin.

Detroit Democratic Rep. Fred Durhal III has proposed renaming a portion of M-10 for the Queen of Soul. The stretch would be from 8 Mile to Interstate 94.

Franklin died in August at age 76 after battling pancreatic cancer.

The road is now known by various names such as Lodge Freeway for a former Detroit mayor. Durhal says the section is near Franklin’s father’s church.

The measure has 80 co-sponsors and could be heard before the legislature adjourns its two-year session late this year.

The Detroit City Council acted last year to name a downtown street for Franklin and recently approved memorializing her in a city park . 

