Detroit Institute Of Arts Expanding Asian Galleries

Newly expanded galleries dedicated to Asian art will debut at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The art museum says the Nov. 4 opening of the galleries will feature special programs including a conversation with an artist and a concert.

The works will span thousands of years up to the present day in galleries of Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and Indian and Southeast Asian art, as well as a gallery for Buddhist art across Asia. They will include historical masterpieces and modern and contemporary art.

The galleries are in the museum's Robert and Katherine Jacobs Asian Wing and will highlight objects and themes that represent diverse art forms, cultural practices and systems of belief.

General admission to the Detroit Institute of Arts is free for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.