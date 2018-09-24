Detroit Officer Suspended After Snapchat Post Draws Ire

By 24 minutes ago
  • Detroit Police
    Detroit Police Department / detroitmi.gov

A rookie Detroit police officer has been suspended after allegedly posting a photo of himself on Snapchat in uniform with an offensive caption.

Police Chief James Craig tells The Detroit News the officer was suspended "on the spot" this weekend after Craig saw the post with the caption "Another night to Rangle up these zoo animals." Craig says he got numerous calls from officers who were disgusted by the "absolutely unacceptable" post.

Craig says the officer faces a hearing Monday. The chief calls the post "highly disturbing" and says it "isn't reflective of the officers who work in this department."

Craig says the post has been taken down.

Wilbur Medley, a retired Detroit officer, was among those upset by the post. He tells WDIV-TV that the officer should be fired.

