Doctor Who Exposed Flint Water Crisis Endorses Gretchen Whitmer for Governor

The doctor whose research exposed the Flint water crisis has announced her support for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Gretchen Whitmer.



In a press release out today Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha says she endorses Whitmer because she is committed to replacing the lead service lines across the state.



Hanna-Attisha is the Flint pediatrician who blew the whistle on the city’s water crisis by revealing data about elevated blood lead levels in children.



Hanna-Attisha joins the ranks of other high profile endorsers for Whitmer including Former President Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette’s backers include President Donald Trump and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.