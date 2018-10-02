Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Donna Strickland Becomes First Woman In More Than 50 Years To Win Physics Nobel Prize By editor • 53 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on October 2, 2018 5:25 pm Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.