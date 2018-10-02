Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

Donna Strickland Becomes First Woman In More Than 50 Years To Win Physics Nobel Prize

By editor 53 minutes ago
Originally published on October 2, 2018 5:25 pm
Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.