Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha Book 'What The Eyes Don't See' Coming To New WKAR Series

Pediatrician, professor, and public health advocate Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha exposed the Flint water crisis through her research, revealing that children were subjected to dangerous levels of lead in Flint, Michigan. Her new book, What The Eyes Don't See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City recounts the events leading up to and resulting from the environmental and human disaster. Paced like what some have called a detective thriller, Dr. Hanna-Attisha seamlessly mixes Flint history with her own personal memoir of family, science, politics, and social justice.

