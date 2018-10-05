East Meets West In Alla Zingarese: 90.5 Classical New Release Of The Month

Romantic era classical composers - Brahms, Dvorak and others - were captivated by the Romani sounds of Hungary, Romania and the Balkans. Chicago musicians and WKAR’s Peter Whorf have 90.5 Classical’s New Release of the Month.
Alla Zingarese is 90.5 Classical's New Release of the Month for October
Chicago's Rachel Barton Pine and Jory Vinikour team up to record Sonatas by Johann Sebastian Bach and it has been chosen as the 90.5 Classical New Release of the Month for August, 2018.
A sampling of the 90.5 Classical New Release of the Month from violinist Rachel Barton Pine and harpsichordist Jory Vinikour as they discuss their friendship and performing Bach on this new Cedille album.