ELPD Identifies MSU Student Killed In Shooting

Early Friday morning, the East Lansing Police Department responded to an off-campus call that involved fighting and a Michigan State University student killed. After contacting the next of kin, the ELPD has identified the student as 22-year-old Isai Berrones from Alamo, Texas.

ELPD recieved a call around 2:44 a.m. on Friday with a report of shots fired at 25 East Apartments on Chandler Road. When they arrived, it was determined Berrones was the victim of a gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The department said the shooting remains under investigation. There have been no reports of an arrest.