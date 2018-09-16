Event To Celebrate Spirit Of Detroit Sculpture's Anniversary

By 1 hour ago
  • Detroit skyline
    haljackey / flickr creative commons

The Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the dedication of the Spirit of Detroit sculpture.

A free program is scheduled Sept. 21 (Friday) at the sculpture outside the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in downtown Detroit.

The sculpture by artist Marshall Fredericks was commissioned in 1955. The bronze cast was made in Norway and shipped to Detroit where the 26-foot-tall (7.9-meter-tall) sculpture was dedicated in September 1958.

About $170,000 in restoration improvements were made to the sculpture in time for its 50th anniversary.

Tags: 
Detroit
Art
sculpture
Spirit of Detroit

Related Content

Detroit Institute Of Arts Expanding Asian Galleries

By 1 hour ago
DIA
Detroit Institute of Arts / Facebook

Newly expanded galleries dedicated to Asian art will debut at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The art museum says the Nov. 4 opening of the galleries will feature special programs including a conversation with an artist and a concert.

40 Years of the Saper Galleries: Art and Technology

By May 28, 2018
Roy Saper in 2016, with Hebron glass
Katie Cook / WKAR

For many businesses, hitting one full year can be a big milestone. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley sat down with one owner who just reached 4 decades of operating in East Lansing: Saper Galleries.


New Tech To Inform Broad Art Museum Visitors

By Aug 13, 2018
Brian Kirschensteiner photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR/MSU

If you’ve ever visited an art museum, you’re familiar with the small information signs posted next to the works on display. There, you’ll find the name of the artist, the title of the piece, and other information. At Michigan State University, the Broad Art Museum hopes to use new technology to provide a lot more than the basics.