Ex-Detroit Mayor Again Ordered To Pay $1.5 Million To City

  • Kwame Kilpatrick
A federal appeals court says a judge made the right call when she ordered former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to pay $1.5 million to the city's water department.

The restitution is related to Kilpatrick's 2013 corruption conviction. He was found guilty of fixing city business to enrich himself and reward his pal, Bobby Ferguson.

Judge Nancy Edmunds had ordered Kilpatrick to pay $4.5 million. But it was cut to $1.5 million after a successful appeal by Kilpatrick. The appeals court now is satisfied with Edmunds' decision.

The court says Detroit's water department would have paid $1.5 million less for a water main contract if Kilpatrick hadn't meddled in the deal.

It's unknown if Detroit will ever see the money. The 48-year-old Kilpatrick is broke and will be in prison for more than 20 years.

