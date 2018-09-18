Ex-Univ. of Michigan Doctor Awaits Prison After Plea Agreement For Harming Children

By 3 hours ago

A former University of Michigan doctor accused of possessing child pornography and inappropriate conduct with young patients is awaiting a prison sentence after reaching a plea agreement.

The Ann Arbor News reports 46-year-old Mark Hoeltzel of Ann Arbor pleaded guilty last week in federal court to one felony count of enticement of a minor.

Records say he created a Facebook account in 2017 to contact girls while pretending to be a teenage boy.

Sentencing is Dec. 13. A pre-sentencing report calls for him to serve 14-17 years in prison.

Hoeltzel was arrested in February after being treated for sex addiction. State regulators suspended the pediatric rheumatology specialist's license in December.

Hoeltzel practiced at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, before going to the University of Michigan in 2013.

Related Content

Former Univ. of Michigan Doctor Charged With Being Inappropriate With Minors

By Jul 2, 2018

A former University of Michigan doctor charged earlier with receiving and possessing child pornography now is accused of inappropriate conduct with young patients.

Man Pleads Guilty After Son, 3, Accidentally Shot Himself

By Aug 25, 2018
Court
s_falkow / flickr creative commons

Prosecutors say a Detroit man has pleaded guilty to child abuse and weapons charges stemming from his 3-year-old son picking up a loaded gun and accidentally shooting and wounding himself.

Michigan Man Convicted in Death of 8-Month-Old Daughter

By May 24, 2017
Mug shot
Courtesy / Lansing State Journal

A Michigan man has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in the death of his 8-month-old daughter last year.

Report: Child abuse, inadequate prenatal care rising in MI

By Apr 17, 2017
two girls playing
Catholic Diocese of Saginaw / flickr/Creative Commons

A new report from the Michigan League for Public Policy reveals some striking facts about the well-being on Michigan children.  In 2015, more than one in five children were living in poverty -- a 15 percent increase since 2008. 