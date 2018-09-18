Ex-Univ. of Michigan Doctor Awaits Prison After Plea Agreement For Harming Children

A former University of Michigan doctor accused of possessing child pornography and inappropriate conduct with young patients is awaiting a prison sentence after reaching a plea agreement.

The Ann Arbor News reports 46-year-old Mark Hoeltzel of Ann Arbor pleaded guilty last week in federal court to one felony count of enticement of a minor.

Records say he created a Facebook account in 2017 to contact girls while pretending to be a teenage boy.

Sentencing is Dec. 13. A pre-sentencing report calls for him to serve 14-17 years in prison.

Hoeltzel was arrested in February after being treated for sex addiction. State regulators suspended the pediatric rheumatology specialist's license in December.

Hoeltzel practiced at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, before going to the University of Michigan in 2013.