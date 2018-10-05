Fire Department Tweaks Policy On Runs Without Lights, Sirens

The Detroit Fire Department is changing parts of a new policy that allows its crews to shut off lights and sirens on emergency vehicles during some less-urgent calls.

The updates follow criticism about the policy that took effect in August from the union for firefighters and residents who worried it was unsafe.

Fire Commissioner Eric Jones says several categories were tweaked within the system, but The Detroit News reports he'll keep the overall strategy. From now on, for example, firefighters will respond with lights and sirens to all calls for residential and commercial fire alarms, carbon monoxide and downed wires.

Jones says disregarding traffic signals and speed limits while activating lights and sirens on every run is unnecessarily dangerous. Previously, fire crews responded to all calls with lights and sirens.