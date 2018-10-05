Firecracker Fdn. Director Fears Kavanaugh Case Will Cause Abuse Victims To Not Report

The founder and executive director of the Firecracker Foundation is concerned that the Brett Kavanaugh case will cause sexual violence victims not to report their abuse or abusers.

Tashmica Torok of the Firecracker Foundation said the case involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has impacted herself and the children and families who have experienced sexual assault in their lifetime.

After weeks of shocking accusations, hardball politics and rowdy Capitol protests, a pair of wavering senators declared Friday they will back Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation, all but guaranteeing the deeply riven Senate will elevate the conservative jurist to the nation's highest court on Saturday.

The announcements by Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia ended most of the suspense over a political battle that has transfixed the nation — though die-hard Democrats insisted on arguing through the night to a mostly empty Senate chamber.

Collins told fellow senators that Christine Blasey Ford's dramatic testimony last week describing Kavanaugh's alleged 1982 assault was "sincere, painful and compelling." But she said the FBI had found no corroborating evidence from witnesses whose names Ford had provided.

Torok said that sexual violence victims struggle with the decision with letting other people down or ruining a life when deciding whether to come forward or not.

"Right before they disclose they are feeling all of the terror," said Torok. "Will people believe them? Will people keep them safe? Will people choose them over the perpetrator that they were being victimized by?"

Torok said the treatment of Dr. Ford and the subsequent confirmation of Kavanaugh may convince victims not to come forward with the abuse.

"We are watching people question her [Dr. Ford]," said Torok. "We are watching people discuss and negotiate whether or not she is credible."