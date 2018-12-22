First Michigan Child Dies From Flu This Season

Michigan health officials say a child from Osceola County is the first in the state to die from the flu this season.

No other details about the case were disclosed Friday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The rural county is in the northwestern Lower Peninsula, roughly 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.

 

The state says six children in the U.S. have died from the flu during the 2018-19 season. Officials add 39.5 percent of Michigan residents were vaccinated last season, below the national rate of nearly 42 percent.

 

Two Michigan children died last year from flu-related complications.

 

The department recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get a seasonal flu vaccine.

flu
Health

