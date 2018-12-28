Related Program: 
Fit Friday's with Blessed Body Training Founder Johnny Lewis: Keeping the New Year's Goals

Johnny Lewis tells you how to make your workouts fun and provides a way to keep your New Year's party healthy. 

  

Current Sports with Al Martin brings you another edition of Fit Friday's with Blessed Body Training Founder Johnny Lewis! On this final segment of the year, Lewis tells you why so many people can't keep the New Year's goals intact in the gym: boredom. Lewis provides five ways to help with making a workout fun. Also, Lewis provides a way to make your New Year's food menu healthy and tasty. Be blessed and get fit! 

