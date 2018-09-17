Free Buses Mean Full Buses On MSU Campus

A program to give Michigan State University students free on-campus bus service may be too successful.

CATA says it saw 30 percent increase in riders in the first two weeks of the fall semester.

But it does come with a cost. Sophomore Caryn Shannon said sometimes there are not enough seats when she's trying to get to her 12:40 class.

"I leave at 12 o'clock to get there on time by 12:30 just because you don't know how many buses are going to pass you, you don't know how many people are trying to get on the bus," said Shannon. "I mean with the number of people there is, it does take me a long time to get to class."

CATA expects ridership to fluctuate as winter nears.

Shannon said she'd rather pay a fee if it meant there were enough seats.

"I would rather pay the $50 bus pass so it wouldn't be as packed so I can take my time getting to class," said Shannon. "I mean it'll probably just be easier but I know that some people can't necessarily afford $50 for a semester bus pass."

This is the first year students won't have to pay for a semester bus pass to travel the 5,000 acres’ campus.