Free Buses Mean Full Buses On MSU Campus

By Honda Carter 8 hours ago
  • CATA
    This is the first year CATA offered free on-campus bus rides at Michigan State University.
    Honda Carter / WKAR-MSU

A program to give Michigan State University students free on-campus bus service may be too successful.

CATA says it saw 30 percent increase in riders in the first two weeks of the fall semester.  

But it does come with a cost. Sophomore Caryn Shannon said sometimes there are not enough seats when she's trying to get to her 12:40 class.

"I leave at 12 o'clock to get there on time by 12:30 just because you don't know how many buses are going to pass you, you don't know how many people are trying to get on the bus," said Shannon. "I mean with the number of people there is, it does take me a long time to get to class."

CATA expects ridership to fluctuate as winter nears.

Shannon said she'd rather pay a fee if it meant there were enough seats.

"I would rather pay the $50 bus pass so it wouldn't be as packed so I can take my time getting to class," said Shannon. "I mean it'll probably just be easier but I know that some people can't necessarily afford $50 for a semester bus pass."

This is the first year students won't have to pay for a semester bus pass to travel the 5,000 acres’ campus. 

Tags: 
CATA
free bus
MSU

Related Content

8400+ Freshmen Move In At Michigan State University

By Aug 26, 2018
Leniseya Johnson
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR Public Media

The Michigan State University campus is filling up quickly with students ready for the first day of classes on Wednesday. 


MSU Students To Get Free On-Campus Rides From CATA

By Jul 19, 2018
CATA Bus Photo
David Shane / Flickr Creative Commons

Students, staff and faculty at Michigan State University will get free on-campus bus service for a year starting in late August.

CATA Promotes From Within For New CEO

By Dec 5, 2017
Brad Funkhouser photo
Courtesy photo

The Capital Area Transportation Authority board has decided to promote deputy CEO Brad Funkhouser to CATA’s top job. Funkhouser will take over when current CEO Sandy Dragoo’s retirement takes effect in February.

Draggoo retiring from top CATA post

By Apr 20, 2017
CATA Bus Photo
David Shane / Flickr Creative Commons

The CEO of the Capital Area Transportation Authority, Sandy Draggoo, will retire next year.