Garbage Trucks Honor Sanitation Worker Who Died On The Job

Several garbage trucks participated in a funeral procession to honor a sanitation worker who was killed on the job in southern Michigan.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that Modern Waste Systems, Emmons Service Inc. and Phelps Towing Inc. were among the companies that paid tribute to 27-year-old Justin Pratt on Sunday.

The Columbia Township Police Department says Pratt was struck by a vehicle while working from a refuse truck Sept. 18. Police say Pratt was pinned between the two vehicles before he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Modern Waste Systems President Phil Duckham says his company contributed about half of the 30 vehicles that participated in the procession.

Duckham says the companies want to raise awareness of roadside hazards and encourage state lawmakers to create roadside worker safety laws.