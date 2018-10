Sat., Oct. 20 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Award winning, Michigan based rock band The Go Rounds performs "Code" from their new album and more.

The Go Rounds won the 2016 WYCE Jammie awards for "most fun to watch" and special jury prize Album of the Year for their album Don't Go Not Changing. Performances include Lonely Unison, Monica, Do you (I Do), and a variety of songs off their EP.

Watch at video.wkar.org following the broadcast.

Ep. 901 first air 10/20/2018.