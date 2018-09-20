Gov. Snyder May Use National Guard for Road Projects

  • Rick Snyder
    Gov. Rick Snyder (R) Michigan
    WKAR-MSU

Gov. Rick Snyder is looking at the possible activation of National Guard heavy equipment operators as an option to resume road projects stalled by a lockout.

Snyder spokesman Ari Adler tells The Detroit News for a story Thursday that the work stoppage will put motorists' safety "at risk this winter" and that the governor "is looking at what options are available to finish projects as quickly as possible."

Adler says another option would be withholding payments for contractors on the projects.

A contract between the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association and the Operating Engineers 324 union expired June 1.

Work continued until the lockout came Sept. 4.

Last week, Snyder said Michigan's Transportation Department and other agencies have limited legal authority because the dispute is between contractors and their employees.

