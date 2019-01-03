Gov. Whitmer Bans Use of Private Mails For State Business & Other Directives

By 17 minutes ago
  • capitol photo
    WKAR File Photo

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed six new executive directives Thursday. The new rules are focused on ethics in state government.


The new rules include a ban on using private emails for state business, prohibits any campaign activities during work hours or with taxpayer dollars, and a mandate that state employees report “irregularities” they see with public resources.

Gov. Whitmer says these new rules will help ensure state government is open and transparent.

Tiffany Brown is a spokeswoman for Whitmer.

“It’s important that the people of Michigan know that their government is working for them and this package of executive directives focuses on ensuring good governance and ethical practices in her administration and across state government," said Brown.

This comes the day after Whitmer signed her first executive directive. It requires all state employees to report imminent threats to public health and welfare. 

Tags: 
Capitol Connection
Gretchen Whitmer
ethics
Tiffany Brown
emails

Related Content

Gov. Whitmer Directs State Employees To Report Health Threats

By & 7 hours ago
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued her first executive directive as Michigan’s governor. It requires state department employees to report threats to public health, safety or welfare up the chain of command. And it requires those threats to be investigated.


Watch Live: First Day of 116th Congress

By 7 hours ago
US Capitol Building
Liam James Doyle / NPR

The 116th Congress is beginning its first session today, and Democrats are now in control of the House of Representatives. Watch the first day of actions live, including the election for House Speaker, which Nancy Pelosi is expected to win, and a vote on new House rules.

Attorney General Nessel To Review Pipeline Deal At Gov. Whitmer's Request

By 23 hours ago
Mackinac Bridge
Amanda Barberena / WKAR-MSU

Michigan's new governor and attorney general moved quickly Wednesday to review the legality of a contentious state deal to run an oil pipeline beneath a crucial section of the Great Lakes.

Gretchen Whitmer Sworn In As Michigan's 49th Governor

By & Jan 1, 2019
Gretchen Whitmer, oath, inauguration

UPDATED at 4:30 p.m.: Crowds braved overcast and wintry weather to see Gretchen Whitmer inaugurated as Michigan’s forty-ninth Governor.