Gov. Whitmer Bans Use of Private Mails For State Business & Other Directives

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed six new executive directives Thursday. The new rules are focused on ethics in state government.

Cheyna Roth reports on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's 6 new directives focused on ethics in state government.

The new rules include a ban on using private emails for state business, prohibits any campaign activities during work hours or with taxpayer dollars, and a mandate that state employees report “irregularities” they see with public resources.

Gov. Whitmer says these new rules will help ensure state government is open and transparent.

Tiffany Brown is a spokeswoman for Whitmer.

“It’s important that the people of Michigan know that their government is working for them and this package of executive directives focuses on ensuring good governance and ethical practices in her administration and across state government," said Brown.

This comes the day after Whitmer signed her first executive directive. It requires all state employees to report imminent threats to public health and welfare.