Gov. Whitmer & Mayor Schor Schedule Major Speeches For February

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her first State of the State address on Feb. 5. Meanwhile, Lansing mayor Andy Schor will deliver his second State of the City address on Feb. 6.

Gov. Whitmer, a Democrat, scheduled her speech for 7:00 p.m. during a joint session of the Republican-led Legislature at the Michigan Capitol building. Her office announced the time and date on Wednesday.

The State of the State address is a chance for the new governor to unveil her policy agenda to lawmakers and a television audience.

Look for coverage of WKAR-TV. Listen for coverage on WKAR radio and online at WKAR.org.

Lansing mayor Andy Schor will deliver his State of the City address on Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m..

It will take place at the Riverwalk Theater at 228 Museum Drive in Lansing.

