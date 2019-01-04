Gov. Whitmer Signs Directive Seeking To Help Certain Businesses

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive directive that's designed to help expand opportunities for certain small businesses and those businesses facing economic challenges.

The Democrat's office says that with the directive signed Friday the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget must work with other state departments, agencies and organizations representing small businesses to identify and reduce barriers for those businesses.

It seeks to boost purchases from them and reach more contracts with them.

The directive targets Michigan's so-called opportunity zones, or communities that have been cut off from capital and have experienced a lack of business growth.