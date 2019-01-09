Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Government Shutdown Causes Slowdown In Scientific Research By editor • 20 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Keith Seitter, executive director of the American Meteorological Society, about the absence of federal scientists slows down life-saving research. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.