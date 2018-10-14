Group Moves to Reduce Drinking of Hard Liquor at Frats

An organization that represents more than two dozen fraternities at Michigan State University is trying to make it harder for students to get ahold of hard liquor.

The Lansing State Journal says the Interfraternity Council decided to ban all drinks at its chapter facilities and chapter events that are above 15 percent alcohol by volume, except when the drinks are served by licensed third-party vendors.

In a letter posed on the Michigan State University Fraternity and Sorority Life's Facebook page, council members explained that they made their decision as a proactive way to "limit high-risk behavior on campus and in our community." The vote affects 29 fraternities with a total membership of about 2,500 students but it does apply to sororities because they already prohibit all alcohol in their facilities.