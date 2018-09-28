Hepatitis A Case Confirmed At Local Restaurant

Customers at a Steak 'n Shake in Lansing may have been exposed to hepatitis A after an employee there was confirmed to have the disease, the Ingham County Health Department said Friday.

People who ate at the restaurant at 540 E. Edgewood Boulevard between September 2-25 should watch for symptoms such as stomach pain, nausea, fever, jaundice and loss of appetite, according to a press release from the county's health department. Symptoms can develop between 15 and 50 days after exposure and should be medically treated.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said restaurant patrons should monitor possible symptoms.

“Risk is likely low, but people who recently ate at the restaurant should look out for symptoms and possibly get vaccinated," Vail said in the release.

Inoculation can prevent the disease for those who have been exposed within the last two weeks, the department said.

Michigan has been battling a statewide hepatitis A outbreak since in August 2016, according to the health department. Nearly 900 people have been infected. Of those infected, 80 percent have been hospitalized and 28 have died.