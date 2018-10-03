Human Trafficking Victim Credits Schuette In Campaign Ad

A victim of human trafficking is crediting Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette in a new TV ad launched by his gubernatorial campaign.

The 30-second ad, which began airing Wednesday, features a survivor named Brigette. She calls Schuette her "last hope to get justice" and says he signed paperwork to prosecute her trafficker, giving her "freedom to live my life again."

Schuette's work on human trafficking has been highlighted in the governor's race before. In August, a Republicans Governors Associated-backed group launched a TV ad in which another victim of sex trafficking touted Schuette's work creating an anti-trafficking task force.

Schuette is running against Democrat Gretchen Whitmer.