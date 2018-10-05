Indonesian Students At MSU Raising Money for Quake-Battered Homeland

Michigan State University students who are natives of Indonesia are raising money for their homeland after a powerful and deadly earthquake and tsunami.

WKAR's Reginald Hardwick talks with Indonesian student about recent earthquake/tsunami in Indonesia.

MSU Indonesian Student Association president Winsu Raja said his family was not affected. They live near the capital city of Jakarta.

The quake caused the most damage near Palu on a different island. As of Thursday night, at least 1500 people are confirmed dead. More than 75,000 people are homeless.

As a person who promotes the beauty of his homeland, Raja said it's tough to watch the rescue and recovery efforts half-a-world away.

“And when these disasters happen it really saddens me that people get to see Indonesia in this light," said Raja.

Click here to learn how you can support Indonesians affected by the quake & tsunami.