James, In First Senate Ad Since Primary, Blames Both Parties

Republican Senate candidate John James is airing his first TV ad of the general election, accusing both parties of pitting Americans against each other and blaming the other side when nothing gets done.

James says he's "tired of their b.s."

The 30-second ad launched Tuesday doesn't mention his opponent, third-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who has led in polling.

The ad shows people complaining about health premiums, water quality and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

James, an Iraq War helicopter pilot who's now a businessman, says both parties are to blame for blighted neighborhoods, failing schools and "forgotten veterans."

He says he "hates politics" but loves the country and wants to serve.

Stabenow most recently launched an ad in which farmers, including at least one Republican, call her a consensus builder.

