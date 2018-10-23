James Raises $2 Million For Senate Campaign For 17 Days

Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James of Michigan says he raised $2 million over two-and-a-half weeks for the closing stretch in his bid to defeat Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Pre-election campaign-finance reports covering Oct. 1-17 are due later this week.

James’ campaign manager Tori Sachs released the $2 million fundraising figure Tuesday.

It’s another strong haul for James, a Detroit business executive and former military veteran who has faced a financial disadvantage against the third-term senator.

His campaign did not immediately say how much money it had on hand.

James is hoping for a late surge against Stabenow, who has led in polls.

Stabenow’s finance report for the 17-day period is not due until later in the week.