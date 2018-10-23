James Raises $2 Million For Senate Campaign For 17 Days

By 51 seconds ago
  • John James
    US Senate candidate John James (R)
    WGVU

Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James of Michigan says he raised $2 million over two-and-a-half weeks for the closing stretch in his bid to defeat Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Pre-election campaign-finance reports covering Oct. 1-17 are due later this week.

James’ campaign manager Tori Sachs released the $2 million fundraising figure Tuesday.

It’s another strong haul for James, a Detroit business executive and former military veteran who has faced a financial disadvantage against the third-term senator. 

His campaign did not immediately say how much money it had on hand.

James is hoping for a late surge against Stabenow, who has led in polls. 

Stabenow’s finance report for the 17-day period is not due until later in the week.

Tags: 
Election 2018
John James
Debbie Stabenow
Senate

Related Content

Doctor Who Exposed Flint Water Crisis Endorses Gretchen Whitmer for Governor

By Tatianna Hemphill 7 hours ago
Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha photo
Courtesy photo / Hurley Medical Center

The doctor whose research exposed the Flint water crisis has announced her support for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Gretchen Whitmer.

MI Election 2018: Keith Butkovich

By 19 hours ago
man and mic
Kevin Lavery / WKAR/MSU

There are six people vying for to become the next governor of Michigan on November 6.  Keith Butkovich is the nominee from the Natural Law Party of Michigan.  He spoke recently with WKAR’s Kevin Lavery, who asked what he thinks is the most pressing issue facing Michigan today.


MI Election 2018: Bill Gelineau

By Oct 22, 2018
man in suit
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Michigan voters will choose their next governor on November 6.  There are six candidates vying for the state’s top job.

WKAR’s Kevin Lavery talks with Libertarian Party candidate Bill Gelineau.


Teachers, Tests & Taxes: How MI Gubernatorial Hopefuls Would Improve Schools

By 19 hours ago

Michigan voters will select a new governor on Election Day.  The state’s chief executive will preside over a public school system that serves more than 1.5 million students.  The  six gubernatorial candidates are each outlining their vision for public education in Michigan. 


James, In First Senate Ad Since Primary, Blames Both Parties

By Oct 2, 2018
Debbie Stabenow, John James

Republican Senate candidate John James is airing his first TV ad of the general election, accusing both parties of pitting Americans against each other and blaming the other side when nothing gets done.

James, Stabenow Accept Grand Rapids & Detroit Debates

By Aug 28, 2018
Debbie Stabenow, John James

Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow and her Republican opponent, John James, have made plans for two televised debates before November's election, the first time Michigan voters will be able to watch a Senate debate in 10 years.

Michiganders Remember Senator John McCain

By Aug 26, 2018
The Contenders 16 for '16
Courtesy of OZY Media / PBS

Michigan politicians from both sides of the aisle remembered US Senator John McCain, who passed away after a long fight with cancer on Saturday.

El Resumen De La Primaria Del Martes

By & Aug 9, 2018
Capital building photo
Wikimedia Commons / flickr

Gretchen Whitmer ha ganado la nominación Democrática para Gobernador de Michigan, venciendo a dos competidores para avanzar a la elección de noviembre para suceder al Gobernador Republicano, Rick Snyder.  