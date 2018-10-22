Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Schuette Over Staff

By 2 minutes ago
  • AG Bill Schuette
    File photo / WKAR-MSU

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Bill Schuette's critics who accused him of using staff at the attorney general's office to advance his political goals.

Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray dismissed the case Monday for a few reasons, some procedural. He says Schuette's foes have offered only "conclusory allegations" about why the attorney general hired certain people to be constituent relations representatives.

Schuette is the Republican nominee for governor in the Nov. 6 election.

Lonnie Scott, executive director of the liberal group Progress Michigan, says Schuette is being protected by a Republican judge.

Schuette's office says no one does campaign work on state time. Schuette has defended hiring allies for certain jobs, saying, "I need to trust them, and I do."

Tags: 
Bill Schuette
attorney general
political goals
case
lawsuit
staff

Related Content

Debate: Schuette, Whitmer Trade Shots On Health Care, Taxes

By & Oct 14, 2018
Bill Schuette, Gretchen Whitmer
Nick Smith, WoodTV8

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Bill Schuette traded shots on health care, taxes and other issues in their first head-to-head debate in Michigan's race for governor.


Schuette Rips Whitmer On Blue Cross Vote; She Airs New Ads

By Oct 10, 2018
Gretchen Whitmer, Bill Schuette

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette on Wednesday doubled down on his criticism of Democratic rival Gretchen Whitmer for backing a bipartisan overhaul of Michigan's largest health insurer, saying it led to a spike in costs for supplemental insurance that covers Medicare recipients' coinsurance and deductibles.