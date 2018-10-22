Judge Dismisses Suit Against Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette

A judge has tossed out a lawsuit against one of the major party nominees for Michigan governor. Steve Carmody reports.

Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray dismissed the suit targeting Republican Bill Schuette after finding the liberal group that brought it lacked standing to bring the suit.

The judge also ruled the lawsuit lacked evidence for some of the claims made.

The group, Progress Michigan, filed the lawsuit in May.

The lawsuit alleges Attorney General Bill Schuette violated the state constitution by using his office for political patronage and his state employees for campaign purposes.

The group says they plan to appeal the ruling, which they describe as “a setback for accountability and transparency.”