Kansas Republican Sen. Pat Roberts Won't Seek Re-Election In 2020

Longtime Kansas Republican Sen. Pat Roberts announced Friday he won't run for re-election in 2020, opening up a potentially competitive seat in a state where Democrats recently had several unlikely electoral successes.

Roberts fended off a tough primary challenge in 2014, as well as a self-funding independent challenger in the general election, with the help of national Republicans. Questions about his residency hung over his campaign, after he had rented out his Kansas home and later said he had "full access to the recliner" at a friend's house when he returned to the state.

The 82-year-old likely would have faced another challenge from the right if he had sought re-election. The Kansas lawmaker's decision makes him the second Senate Republican to say he'll bow out next year. Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander announced his retirement last month.

But unlike the Tennessee contest, the open Kansas seat could be a potential pick-up opportunity for Democrats, albeit a tough one. Democrats won the governor's race there last November and flipped a House seat in suburban Kansas City.

National Republicans are already pushing for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former Kansas congressman, to take a look at the race. His clout could potentially clear the field, but he may be reluctant to leave such a high-profile post.

There are several other Republicans who could be eyeing the race. According to the Kansas City Star, potential candidates included outgoing Gov. Jeff Colyer; outgoing Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who narrowly beat Colyer in the gubernatorial primary but lost the general election; former Rep. Kevin Yoder, who lost his re-election bid last fall; state Attorney General Derek Schmidt; Rep. Roger Marshall; and Kansas Chamber of Commerce President Alan Cobb.

The Star also reports that former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom, who was appointed by President Obama, has already been considering a 2020 campaign, buoyed by the Democrats' successes in 2018.

Roberts was first elected to the House in 1980, having worked as a congressional aide for more than a decade prior. He won his first Senate race in 1996, and during more than two-decades in the Senate chaired both the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry — where he helped shepherd several Farm Bills — as well as the Senate Intelligence Committee, where he was criticized by Democrats in the wake of the intelligence failures that led to the Iraq War.

