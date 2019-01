The Lansing City Council made leadership decisions last night, as at-large member Carol Wood was re-elected as the body’s president.

At-large member Peter Spadafore was elected as this year’s vice president.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the council voted 6-2 in favor of re-electing Wood, who was first elected to the City Council in 1999. Spadafore is in his first term on the council.