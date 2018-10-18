Lansing Community Foundation Wants Input For New Roundabout Sculpture

By 2 minutes ago

A roundabout sculpture is being built in Downtown Lansing, but they want the community to decide on which design is best. The Community Foundation has finalized a list of four different sculptures that are meant to represent the community’s unique identity.

In June the Community Foundation announced the installation of a public art project about a block away from Lansing's State Capitol .

A selection commitee of placemakers and artists recently narrowed the search to four pieces designed by four different artists.

In a campaign called Penny For Thought, there is an opportunity for people to view and submit feedback for each sculpture. Submissions on the website are open until October 31.

Laurie Baumer, executive director of lansing’s community foundation, said she hopes the chosen sculpture, along with other projects, will make past and present residents proud of their home.

“if we keep working on making it even better we hope to find that even more young people are coming back and people of all ages enjoy our city more," Baumer said.

Funding for the sculpture comes from the Foundation’s leadership fund,  which is specially set aside by the Board of Trustees to bring projects and development to the region.

The chosen sculpture will be featured at the roundabout at the intersection of Washington Square and Michigan Avenue in the spring of 2019.

To vote on the sculpture you would like to see in Downtown Lansing you can visit ourcommunity.org.

Tags: 
Downtown Lansing
Roundabout Sculpture
sculpture
Community Foundation

Related Content

“Pop Up Art” promenades thru downtown Lansing

By Jun 14, 2016
Pop Up Art photo
Jamie Paisley / WKAR

We stroll down the Lansing street where newspaper kiosks have been turned into an art exhibition. Learn more about the Lansing Art Gallery's Pop Up Art: Special Edition installation.


From scrap to sculpture in Lansing’s Old Town

By Katie Cook Jul 11, 2016
Courtesy Steve Purchase

Usually by the time things make it to the scrap yard, people don’t want them anymore.  But that’s not the case for the 16 teams of artists participating in Old Town’s Scrapfest this weekend in Lansing.

For the eighth year in a row, artists, welders and craftspeople from around Michigan have taken scrap materials and turned them into art- and they will unveil their recycled and upcycled creations this weekend in Old Town Lansing.

The event will also feature live music, family activities, a beer tent, an auction and more.