Lansing Community Foundation Wants Input For New Roundabout Sculpture

A roundabout sculpture is being built in Downtown Lansing, but they want the community to decide on which design is best. The Community Foundation has finalized a list of four different sculptures that are meant to represent the community’s unique identity.

In June the Community Foundation announced the installation of a public art project about a block away from Lansing's State Capitol .

A selection commitee of placemakers and artists recently narrowed the search to four pieces designed by four different artists.

In a campaign called Penny For Thought, there is an opportunity for people to view and submit feedback for each sculpture. Submissions on the website are open until October 31.

Laurie Baumer, executive director of lansing’s community foundation, said she hopes the chosen sculpture, along with other projects, will make past and present residents proud of their home.

“if we keep working on making it even better we hope to find that even more young people are coming back and people of all ages enjoy our city more," Baumer said.

Funding for the sculpture comes from the Foundation’s leadership fund, which is specially set aside by the Board of Trustees to bring projects and development to the region.

The chosen sculpture will be featured at the roundabout at the intersection of Washington Square and Michigan Avenue in the spring of 2019.

To vote on the sculpture you would like to see in Downtown Lansing you can visit ourcommunity.org.