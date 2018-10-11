Lansing Conference To Bring Together Latinx Leaders & Issues

By 26 minutes ago
  • Pride parade
    Latinx community jeep during June 2018 Lansing pride parade.
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Members of Michigan's Hispanic/Latinx communities will conference in Lansing on Friday to discuss unity of leaders and topics important to the growing community.


Lansing School Board Trustee Guillermo Z. Lopez talked with WKAR's Reginald Hardwick about the LLEAD or Latinx Leaders for the Enhancement of Advocacy and Development conference in Lansing on Friday, October 12.

 


Lansing School Board Trustee Guillermo Z. Lopez talked with WKAR's Reginald Hardwick about the LLEAD or Latinx Leaders for the Enhancement of Advocacy and Development conference in Lansing on Friday, October 12.

 

Tags: 
Latinos
Hispanic
Latinx
LLEAD

Related Content

Civil Rights Icon Huerta Connects Past & Present Movements While At MSU

By Feb 27, 2018
Dolores Huerta speaking
WKAR-MSU

Dolores Huerta, the community organizer and civil rights leader who started the chant "Si Se Puede!" (Yes, we can!) wowed people of many generations during appearances at Michigan State University on Tuesday.

Cristo Rey Parish Becomes Sanctuary Church

By Jul 17, 2018
LAURA MICHELS

Cristo Rey Parish in Lansing announced Monday it will serve as a sanctuary church to protect immigrants on the verge of deportation in response to President Trump’s immigration reforms.


After Overcoming Health Challenges, 'El Chayo' Cervantes Returns To WKAR’s Airwaves

By Jun 1, 2018
WKAR-MSU

After a nearly year long hiatus, a cornerstone of WKAR’s lineup, and the only Spanish-language program broadcasting from Michigan’s capital region returns to airwaves. WKAR’s Karel Vega spoke with Tony ‘El Chayo’ Cervantes about the return of Ondas en Español this weekend.


The Spirit Of Latin America Comes To Lansing During The Cristo Rey Fiesta

By May 25, 2018
Peter Whorf / WKAR-MSU

It’s been a tradition in the Lansing community for decades. This weekend, Lansing’s Cristo Rey Church will welcome thousands of visitors to its annual Fiesta. To tell us more about what we can expect from this weekend’s celebration WKAR’s Karel Vega spoke with Guillermo Lopez, the organizer of the 2018 Cristo Rey Fiesta.


North Lansing Community Center Serves Families for Nearly 50 Years

By Sep 25, 2017
Cristo Rey
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR Public Media

The Cristo Rey Community Center started in 1968 to help out Hispanics on Lansing's north side but now it's helping families of all types with everything from food to health services to counseling and much more.

Latino Families Pray for Quake and Hurricane Victims

By Sep 21, 2017
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Dozens of Lansing families with roots in regions destroyed by a deadly earthquake and hurricane this week prayed together on Wednesday night. 


MSU Program Helps Latino Fruit Growers

By Feb 17, 2018
tractor on farm
WKAR File Photo

Michigan State University will use a $600,000 grant to help Latino fruit growers in the state.