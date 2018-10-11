Lansing Conference To Bring Together Latinx Leaders & Issues

Members of Michigan's Hispanic/Latinx communities will conference in Lansing on Friday to discuss unity of leaders and topics important to the growing community.

WKAR's Reginald Hardwick talks with Guillermo Lopez about LLEAD conference in October 2018.

Lansing School Board Trustee Guillermo Z. Lopez talked with WKAR's Reginald Hardwick about the LLEAD or Latinx Leaders for the Enhancement of Advocacy and Development conference in Lansing on Friday, October 12.





