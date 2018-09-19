A Lansing Golf Course Has Sold For More Than 2 Million Dollars

In a press release from the City of Lansing on Wednesday, Mayor Andy Schor announced the sale of the former Waverly Golf Course and Michigan Avenue Park.

The funds will go toward the City of Lansing Parks and Recreation Department.

Northern Capital Investments, a Grand Rapids developer, purchased the property for $2.2 million. They are planning to use the land for mixed-use development.

Mayor Schor said, “I’m happy that we were able to finalize this deal.”

Lansing Township will rezone the area to accommodate for commercial and residential development.

Lansing voters approved the Waverly Golf Course sale of the land in 2012.

CBRE|Martin managed the sale for the City of Lansing.

The golf course is about 120.46 acres. It is located at the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.