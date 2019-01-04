LARA Issues Recall of Medical Marijuana Products

Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs issued a recall of medical marijuana products produced by a Jackson company.
LARA said the products were non-laboratory tested. The supplier is Choice Labs, LLC in Jackson.
Because some marijuana patients have compromised immune systems, Choice Labs and the Bureau of Marijuana Regulation issued a recall.
Patients and caregivers are asked to return the products to the dispensary of purchase.
LARA said all affected medical marijuana has a label affixed to the container indicating the license number of the marijuana facility that manufactured the marijuana product, as well as the production batch number assigned to the marijuana product. Here are the recalled products:
This recall affects the following batches under Processor License PR-000005:
1A4050100000900000000035
1A4050100000900000000046
1A4050100000900000000064
1A4050100000900000000073
1A4050100000900000000075
1A4050100000900000000077
1A4050100000900000000138
1A4050100000900000000164
1A4050100000900000000167
1A4050100000900000000340
1A4050100000900000000339
Only the products with the batch numbers above are being recalled.
The following products sent to the provisioning center listed are subject to this recall:
Mary's Transdermal Indica Patches
5 & Dime
Compassionate Care by Design
Om of Medicine
3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo
Montrowe, LLC - Greenhaus
Exclusive PR Center
Bloom City Club
Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
Five Star Relief, Inc.
Green Skies - Far West, LLC
Green Skies - Hoover, LLC
Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
Utopia Gardens, LCC
Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd
The Green Mile Detroit
The Remedy Tincture-Mary's
Bigfoot Wellness
5 & Dime
Five Star Relief, Inc.
Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd
Choice Labs - Page Ave
3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo
3843 Euclid, LLC – Dispo
Om of Medicine, LLC
Green Skies - Far West, LLC
Compassionate Care by Design
Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
Bloom City Club
Mary's Transdermal Patches CBD
Montrowe, LLC - Greenhaus
5 & Dime
Compassionate Care by Design
Om of Medicine, LLC
3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo
Exclusive PR Center
Bloom City Club
Green Skies - Far West, LLC
Green Skies - Hoover, LLC
Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
Utopia Gardens, LCC
The Green Mile Detroit
Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
The Coltyn 1:1 Tincture
5 & Dime
Five Star Relief, Inc
Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd
Choice Labs - Page Ave
3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo
Utopia Gardens, LCC
Exclusive PR Center
Green Skies - Far West, LLC
Green Skies - Hoover, LLC
Compassionate Care by Design
Bigfoot Wellness
Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
Bloom City Club
Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
5 & Dime
Mary's Transdermal 1:1 Patches
Compassionate Care by Design
Om of Medicine, LLC
Exclusive PR Center
Bloom City Club
Five Star Relief, Inc
Green Skies - Far West, LLC
Green Skies - Hoover, LLC
Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness