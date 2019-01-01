Lawmakers To Promote Hunting Buy Spending $180,000 On Pheasants

Michigan lawmakers have agreed to spend $180,000 to buy pheasants to promote hunting.

The money was included in a spending bill signed last week by Gov. Rick Snyder in his final days in office. The pheasants would be released in state game areas to enhance hunting opportunities.

The Legislature told the Department of Natural Resources to evaluate the program for possible renewal in future years.

Lawmakers want the DNR to learn if the pheasant program gives a boost to small game hunting.

The opinions of hunters will be important.

The DNR is also being told to explore whether the release of pheasants reduces any conflicts between hunters.

